Marcell Dareus would sign franchise tag in 2016

Just two days after he lashed out at the Bills organization -- "I feel like they don't really want me here" -- Marcell Dareus is singing a different tune.
After Saturday's practice, Dareus met with the Buffalo media to assuage fears that he's beefing with Bills brass.
When asked if he'd consider signing a franchise tag in 2016, Dareus responded: "I'll sign the paper. ... If that's something they consider. There's not really much I can do."
"I just want to be treated right," Dareus continued. "Just like everyone else."
Though the Bills standout doesn't play like everyone else. He's accumulated 28 sacks in four seasons in Buffalo, including a career-high 10 last year. Though the Bills boast arguably the most fearsome defensive line in football, they couldn't as easily stake that claim without Dareus, the 331-pound anchor, blocking running lanes in the middle.
What Dareus has going for him is his loyalty. Whatever discomfort this episode may be causing the Bills' front office shouldn't dissuade general manager Doug Whaley from ponying up a reasonable contract offer. Dareus' open willingness to sign a franchise tag is a good look for him and the team, and might just put him in Whaley's good graces come contract time.
"We all know how I feel. We all know how the team feels," Dareus said. "I want to be a part of the Buffalo Bills. I want to be a part of the history we're going to make here.
"But at the same time, it's a business and we have to go through negotiations just like anybody else in any other career. So we just try to do what we can and move forward."
