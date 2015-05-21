Marcell Dareus suspended for first game of '15 season

Rex Ryan will begin his tenure in Buffalo without the services of his star defensive tackle, Marcell Dareus.
The 25-year-old has been a dominant force in Western New York and figured to improve on a stellar nine-sack season from 2014 under the watchful eye of Ryan.
The tandem will just have to wait a week before he sees the field.
"Last year, I made a mistake involving possession of a banned substance," Dareus said in a statement. "The NFL's discipline for this conduct is part of the drug policy, and I apologize to my family, my teammates, the entire Bills organization and Bills fans that I will miss one game as a result of my mistake. I will work intensely that week and will be extremely happy to contribute to a win in week two for the Bills."
Last May, Dareus was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also picked up that month for reckless driving. The league did not specify the exact substance responsible for his suspension.
In the meantime, Dareus will be able to participate in all of Buffalo's practices and preseason games.
