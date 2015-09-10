Around the NFL

Marcell Dareus, Bills reach six-year, $100M extension

Published: Sep 10, 2015

Rex Ryan wasn't coming to Buffalo just to watch a great defense fall apart.

The Bills signed star defensive tackle Marcell Dareus to an extension on Thursday worth $100 million over six years, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported. As our own Kevin Patra noted a few months back, he wanted Ndamukong Suh money and he came pretty close; the deal in average places him right between the Dolphins tackle and Buccaneers run stuffer Gerald McCoy.

Dareus also received $60 million in guarantees, which will include $28 million in first-year money, per Rapoport. He also receives a $25 million signing bonus, according to Rapoport and NFL Media's Rand Getlin.

ESPN first reported the development.

Dareus' haul is stunning and he's well worth the money. As defensive tackles start to garner larger salaries, this might be a benchmark that is broken rather quickly. The 25-year-old was one of the league's best over his first four seasons, making a pair of Pro Bowls and an All-Pro team in 2014.

The deal now sets the table for Jets defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson, who has been more than patient in his quest to sign an extension in New York. Wilkerson is now playing under the third general manager and second head coach who have promised him a new contract. Though Sunday's opener is rapidly looming, no progress has been made, Rapoport reported, citing a source informed of the Jets' thinking.

Dareus also will have plenty of time to count his money. Dareus was suspended for Week 1 due to a violation of the league's substance abuse policy.

Back in August, Dareus told The Buffalo News that he wasn't sure the Billswanted him around anymore after contract talks had stalled. Wonder if he still feels that way now?

