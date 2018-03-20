Around the NFL

Marcedes Lewis to be released by Jacksonville Jaguars

Published: Mar 20, 2018 at 06:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Jaguars are trading in their veteran tight end for a newer model.

Jacksonville is releasing Marcedes Lewis, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Mark Long of the Associated Press first reported the move.

The longest-tenured member of the team, Lewis played 12 seasons in Duval County after being selected No. 28 overall in the 2006 NFL Draft.

Set to turn 34 in May, Lewis has lost speed he couldn't afford to lose. That said, he remains a plus blocker in the ground attack and is coming off his most productive receiving season in a half-decade.

A veteran leader on last season's squad that graduated from AFC South cellar dweller to the doorstep of the Super Bowl, Lewis feels disrespected by the way the organization handled the move.

"I think I deserved a little better than I got," Lewis said, per the AP. "... I wish they would have done it sooner."

Lewis' bewilderment is understandable considering the team exercised his 2018 option last month. After signing Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Niles Paul in the opening week of free agency, however, the Jaguars opted to go younger at the position.

In fact, Seferian-Jenkins was billed as a younger version of Lewis when the former Washington star was entering his final college season five years ago:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 9 Monday night inactives: Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn not focused on game vs. Falcons: 'We got some s--- to fix' on defense

With a game against the team he was head coach of for five-plus seasons, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is more focused on making improvements to his Dallas D than taking "a stroll down memory lane." 
news

Browns officially place WR Odell Beckham on waivers 

The Cleveland Browns officially placed wide receiver Odell Beckham on waivers Monday. 
news

Robert Saleh: Jets in no hurry to bring Zach Wilson back until QB is healthy

It's looking like Mike White could get another start for the Jets. First-round rookie Zach Wilson continues to work his way back from a knee injury that knocked him out the past two weeks. Coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday that the Jets won't rush Wilson back unless he's 100 percent.
news

Sam Darnold (shoulder) day-to-day as Panthers consider options at QB

Following an MRI on his shoulder Monday, Panthers QB Sam Darnold is considered day-to-day.
news

Raiders releasing former first-round CB Damon Arnette

The Raiders are parting ways with another recent first-rounder. CB ﻿Damon Arnette﻿ is being released, Tom Pelissero reports. The move comes on the heels of multiple troubling, off-field incidents surfacing that involve the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (finger) cleared for full return

Russell Wilson is back. The Seahawks' star QB was officially cleared for a full return Monday after missing four weeks with a finger injury. 
news

Bears activate RB David Montgomery off IR ahead of game vs. Steelers

Chicago will get backfield reinforcement ahead of Monday night's game against the Steelers. The Bears activated running back ﻿David Montgomery﻿ from injured reserve.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to be limited in practice after suffering low-ankle sprain vs. Bills

﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ will bask in the glow of his second career victory in the trainers' room this week. The rookie QB suffered a low-ankle sprain in Jacksonville's win over Buffalo and will be limited in practice, Ian Rapoport reports. X-rays on Lawrence's ankle were negative and he showed little structural issues.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 8

Arizona will have to lean on ﻿James Conner﻿ out of the backfield for at least the next three weeks. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds suffered a high-ankle sprain and is likely to land on injured reserve.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals blowing out 49ers with backups: 'No matter who's playing ... they show up'

The Cardinals were without Kyler Murray, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿, A.J. Green and J.J. Watt, and lost ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ and ﻿Justin Pugh﻿ in the first quarter versus the 49ers. Arizona blew out San Francisco anyway.
news

A.J. Brown calls out Jalen Ramsey's extracurricular 'dirty stuff': 'He has my number if he wants to see me'

Both A.J. Brown and Jalen Ramsey received unsportsmanlike taunting penalties in the second quarter, which came after Ramsey was flagged for unnecessary roughness following an interception intended for Brown in the first quarter.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW