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Marcedes Lewis out 6-8 weeks with ankle injury

Published: Sep 15, 2014 at 06:01 AM
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Marc Sessler

Jacksonville's already battered cast of pass-catchers is down another man.

The Jaguars announced Monday that starting tight end Marcedes Lewis will miss six to eight weeks with a high ankle sprain suffered in Sunday's trouncing at the hands of the Washington Redskins.

Lewis now looms as a candidate for Jacksonville's injured reserve-designated to return list unless the team is hopeful he can make it back sooner than later.

With eight grabs for 106 yards and a touchdown over two weeks, Lewis is tied for the team lead in catches and fifth among all NFL tight ends with 9.4 yards after the catch per reception, according to Pro Football Focus.

The ninth-year target has been a fixture in Jacksonville's air attack through years of losing seasons and chaos at the quarterback position. Shelving Lewis also strips this inexperienced offense of a key blocker in the ground game.

Adding to the passing game's woes, the Jaguars also announced that flashy undrafted rookie wideout Allen Hurns is day to day with an ankle sprain suffered against Washington.

Without Lewis and Hurns in the lineup, life won't get any easier for embattled passer Chad Henne and a Jaguars offense that has struggled mightily over the past six quarters.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps every Sunday game from an upset-heavy Week 2 in the NFL, and considers what RGIII's injury could mean for the Redskins.

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