Around the NFL

Marcedes Lewis: 'No question' Travis Kelce is best TE

Published: Apr 06, 2019 at 03:31 AM

Whether it was Zach Ertz or George Kittle or Travis Kelce, statistical splendor at the tight end position was in abundance in the 2018 NFL season.

Ertz's 116 receptions set a new single-season tight end standard and so too did Kittle's 1,377 yards -- which eclipsed Kelce's 1,336 as the Chiefs standout oh-so briefly clung to the record on the final day of the regular season.

But when it comes to who the best of the best is, that's Kelce, minus any doubt, according to Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis, a 13-year NFL veteran and former Pro Bowler.

"I think it's Travis Kelce, no question about it," said Lewis when asked Friday on NFL Total Access who the best tight end in the business was.

Kelce has simply been outstanding over the last three seasons, hauling in 80 or more catches and 1,000 or more yards every year in that span. His 2018 tour de force was a career-high triple crown with 103 receptions for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns.

As aforementioned, Kelce's 1,336 yards were briefly an NFL record and are now second all-time in league lore. Hence, the yards are the most in a single season by a tight end for the Chiefs franchise and his 103 catches are as well, achievements all the more impressive considering Tony Gonzalez was a Chief and he's headed to the Hall of Fame later this year.

A matchup nightmare for opposing defenses and consistent standout for the Chiefs, Kelce is a two-time All-Pro who has been selected to the Pro Bowl for four consecutive campaigns.

"I just think that the way he's used, from his route-running to his football IQ, he just does a really good job for them," Lewis explained as to why Kelce is the top TE. "He knows how to find the spots in the zones to do what he has to do to get the ball. Great ball skills. He's a willing blocker, obviously he's not down there pancaking guys every single play, but he'll get nasty if he has to be and he's definitely a leader on that team."

Having quarterback Patrick Mahomes certainly bodes well for Kelce, of course. But then again, having Kelce is obviously a boon for the talented quarterback, as well.

"Obviously with a guy like Patrick Mahomes he can make every throw inside and outside of the pocket," Lewis said. "Normally when you have a a quarterback that can move around and run like he does, that's normally good for the tight end. We're normally the safety valve. If things don't work with the first and second read, if we're not primary on that play, the ball has a good chance at coming to us. We've seen examples of that time and time again."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder) expected to play Monday night vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is expected to play in Monday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Ja'Marr Chase: Bengals offense took 'a step closer to who we really are' in Arizona

The Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection flourished for the Bengals in Week 5 and it has Cincinnati looking forward to getting its season on track after a slow start. 
news

Colts' Jonathan Taylor returns to game action after injury, extension, notices shift in RB market

With a new multi-year deal in hand, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was on the field in the 23-16 Week 5 win over the Titans. Taylor, who inked a $42M extension on Saturday, said his deal represents a step forward for the running back market.
news

Kyle Juszczyk: Brock Purdy 'deserves more respect' after 49ers' blowout win over Cowboys

﻿Brock Purdy﻿ torched Dallas on Sunday night in a 42-10 victory, the most lopsided result in the history of the 49ers-Cowboys rivalry. The second-year QB went 17-of-24 passing with four TDs, took just one sack and didn't turn the ball over.
news

Jets players back OC Nathaniel Hackett in win over Broncos: 'Getting this win for him was very huge'

Leading up to Sunday's game in Denver, New York Jets coaches and players brushed aside the motivation provided by Broncos coach Sean Payton's offseason comments calling out OC Nathaniel Hackett. However, it was clear the players and club were seething underneath.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers Grade 3 AC joint sprain, to miss one month or more 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Dak Prescott on Cowboys' 42-10 loss to 49ers: 'Most humbling game I've ever been a part of'

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ had his finger stepped on during his Dallas Cowboys' lopsided loss Sunday night to the San Francisco 49ers. It was his pride that came away worse for the wear. 
news

Eagles' Nick Sirianni on 'huge' QB sneak to end first half: I have 'confidence in the play that nobody likes that we run'

Nick Sirianni rolled the dice and went for it from the 1-yard line with two seconds to go in the first half. The play was a Jalen Hurts sneak. And, as usual, it wasn't stopped. 
news

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looking to 'start all over' after second straight blowout loss

After enduring another blowout loss on Sunday, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said the team is looking to "start all over" after five games into a season.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Packers-Raiders on Monday night

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down four things to watch for when the Green Bay Packers face the Las Vegas Raiders on "Monday Night Football."
news

Bills LB Matt Milano likely out for season with broken leg, knee injury

Bills linebacker Matt Milano suffered a fractured leg against the Jaguars and is also feared to have a season-ending knee injury, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.