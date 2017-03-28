Around the NFL

Mara offered to pay for wall Odell Beckham damaged

Published: Mar 28, 2017 at 01:58 AM

The Giants held up their end of the bargain and offered Packers CEO Mark Murphy $100 to fix the hole Odell Beckham Jr. punched into the wall at Lambeau Field last January, according to The Daily News.

"I made an offer to Mark Murphy to pay for the hole in the wall," Giants co-owner John Mara told the paper Monday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix.

Still, doesn't sound like Murphy took the payment, and, as NFL Network's Judy Battista reported Monday, the Packers never sent the Giants a bill for repairs.

While cost in those situations can sometimes be dependent on what was around the hole -- did Beckham get into the electrical work? -- this seems like a fairly reasonable sum. It is probably one of the last times Giants ownership will also be entertaining even lighthearted questions about their superstar acting out in a significant way.

"He's an emotional player," Mara said. "I think he's going to mature over time. I'm not losing any sleep over it. He's a prideful, motivated young man. He competes at 100 percent all the time. I think he'll mature."

He added: "I've interacted with him enough to know that I have confidence that he will be a good player in this league for a long time. Listen, he's the last guy on our team that I am worried about."

Beckham didn't leave coaches and ownership with a great taste in their mouths to end the season, though the team did make its triumphant return to the playoffs under first-year head coach Ben McAdoo. They beat the Dallas Cowboys twice, including a high-profile prime-time game at MetLife Stadium when Beckham caught four passes for 94 yards and the team's only touchdown.

Throughout Beckham's meteoric rise, the Giants have made clear they will put up with a certain degree of behavior as long as the on-field product aligns with the grandiose personality Beckham carries off the field. So far, that has happened. He's been worth the minor aggravation and the $100 Mara still has out to pay for some drywall.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints' Mickey Loomis retaining HC Dennis Allen, wants to 'maximize' Sean Payton's value in any trade

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis mentioned valuing stability in his decision to bring head coach Dennis Allen back for the 2023 season. He's also intent on receiving appropriate value in any trade the team might make involving Sean Payton.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Cowboys-Buccaneers on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down five things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Ravens-Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down five things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Dolphins-Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down five things to watch for when the Miami Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Giants-Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down five things to watch for when the New York Giants visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Sean McVay intends to return as Rams head coach in 2023

Sean McVay isn't ready to walk away just yet. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Friday that McVay intends to return as the Rams coach after taking a few days to consider his future.

news

Packers GM says QB Aaron Rodgers will 'take his time' on return decision, Jordan Love 'ready to play'

Aaron Rodgers' sentimental walk off the field following the Packers' season-ending loss to the Lions implied a seeming inevitability he had just played his last game for Green Bay. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst isn't so sure.

news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder) says he's a 'game-time decision' for wild-card game vs. Bengals

With Lamar Jackson continuing to deal with a knee injury, Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to name a starter heading into Sunday's wild-card showdown with the Bengals.

news

Dolphins to start rookie QB Skylar Thompson in wild-card game vs. Bills

Seventh-round QB Skylar Thompson will start Sunday's postseason bout against the Bills, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday. The Fins have been prepping all week for the rookie to start after ruling out Tua Tagovailoa.

news

Chargers WR Mike Williams downgraded to out vs. Jaguars, could miss a few weeks with back fracture

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (back) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's wild-card game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cardinals request to interview Steelers senior defensive asst. Brian Flores for head coaching job

Brian Flores could get another chance to return to a head-coaching chair. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Cardinals requested permission to interview Flores for their vacant head coaching position.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE