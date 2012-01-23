Mara helps make Giants bedrock of stability in fickle NFL

"They do things the right way," Eli Manning told me. "They treat us well. And they expect us to play hard for them, and that's what we do. (Mara is) just someone who cares so much about the game of football, the whole NFL -- not just the Giants, but the whole NFL -- and his father, what he did for the NFL, I hope all the players here know, and I think most of them do, what the Mara family has meant to this league. John Mara, the whole Mara family, the Tisches, they're great people. It's a pleasure to play for them."