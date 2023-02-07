Mapped In Footer Link

Titans elevate Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator, announce slew of coaching changes

The Tennessee Titans have named Tim Kelly as the team's offensive coordinator, one of several coaching changes the team announced on Tuesday.

Patrick Mahomes' growth as a quarterback helped drive Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII

Within his first two seasons as an NFL starter, Patrick Mahomes won an MVP award and a Super Bowl -- and he still had plenty of room for improvement. Jeffri Chadiha digs into the growth that helped the quarterback propel the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII.

Melvin Gordon goes from Broncos starter to Chiefs practice squad RB: 'This (expletive) is humbling'

After being waived by the Broncos and then landing a spot on the Chiefs practice squad, running back Melvin Gordan reflected on what his journey has been like. "This is a humbling experience, it for sure is," said Gordon.

One offseason move for each AFC team: Ravens must pay Lamar Jackson; Jimmy Garoppolo to Raiders?

While the Chiefs and Eagles get ready for Super Bowl LVII, 30 other teams are already preparing for the offseason. With free agency just five weeks away, Gregg Rosenthal provides one big roster move each AFC team outside of Kansas City should make.

