Around the NFL

Manziel unlikely to face discipline for roadside incident

Published: Oct 29, 2015 at 03:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Johnny Manziel appears to be in the clear.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Cleveland Browns quarterback is not expected to be disciplined for his role in a roadside incident earlier this month, according to sources informed of the situation. Manziel met with an NFL investigator on Wednesday in regard to the incident that involved his girlfriend on Oct. 12.

Johnny also took first-team reps during Wednesday's practice and is expected to do the same on Thursday in place of veteran starter Josh McCown, who continues to nurse the shoulder he injured in Sunday's loss to the St. Louis Rams.

Browns coach Mike Pettine told reporters that McCown would practice Thursday on a limited basis. In his place last Sunday, Manziel went 4-for-5 passing against the Rams, his first action since throwing for 172 yards and two scores in a Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Play-caller John DeFilippo said Thursday that he isn't overly concerned about McCown missing snaps during the week, saying that the 36-year-old "has had most of the first-team reps since the start of camp," per the Plain Dealer. McCown's status for Sunday's home tilt against the red-hot Cardinals will boil down to where he is on the pain scale 48 hours from now.

