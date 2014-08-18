Manziel, Hoyer struggle in Browns' loss to Redskins

LANDOVER, Md. - Johnny Manziel struggled to hit open receivers and added another gesture to his repertoire - a middle finger apparently aimed at the opponents' bench - in the Cleveland Browns' 24-23 loss to the Washington Redskins on Monday night.

Neither Manziel nor Brian Hoyer did much to claim the Browns' starting quarterback job.

Manziel, the No. 22 overall pick in the draft, completed 7 of 16 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Hoyer went 2 for 6 for 16 yards. Both players' stats were padded by series against the Redskins' backups.

Cleveland coach Mike Pettine has said he plans to announce his regular season starter Tuesday.

Manziel raised the middle finger of his right hand as he jogged away from the Washington sideline late in the third quarter.

