Manziel, Hoyer struggle in Browns' loss to Redskins

LANDOVER, Md. - Johnny Manziel struggled to hit open receivers and added another gesture to his repertoire - a middle finger apparently aimed at the opponents' bench - in the Cleveland Browns' 24-23 loss to the Washington Redskins on Monday night.
Manziel, the No. 22 overall pick in the draft, completed 7 of 16 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Hoyer went 2 for 6 for 16 yards. Both players' stats were padded by series against the Redskins' backups.
Manziel raised the middle finger of his right hand as he jogged away from the Washington sideline late in the third quarter.
