Manziel, entourage allegedly involved in incident

"We are aware of the incident and are in the process of gathering additional information in order to gain a complete understanding of what occurred," general manager Ray Farmer said in a statement released by the team. "Nonetheless, the time of the incident is concerning to us. We continually stress to all of our players the importance of sound decision making in an effort to avoid putting themselves in these types of situations. We have addressed this appropriately with the player and will have no further comment at this time."