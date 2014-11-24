Manziel, entourage allegedly involved in incident

The Cleveland Browns are gathering information on a late-night incident allegedly involving backup quarterback and first-round draft pick Johnny Manziel.
"We are aware of the incident and are in the process of gathering additional information in order to gain a complete understanding of what occurred," general manager Ray Farmer said in a statement released by the team. "Nonetheless, the time of the incident is concerning to us. We continually stress to all of our players the importance of sound decision making in an effort to avoid putting themselves in these types of situations. We have addressed this appropriately with the player and will have no further comment at this time."
According to the narrative in a Cleveland Police Department incident report, the alleged victim said friends of Manziel and the quarterback were at The 9, a luxury Cleveland hotel/apartment complex on Saturday morning, and allegedly were involved in a fight with an area man claiming to be a Browns fan.
When the alleged victim, identified in the police report as 33-year-old Chris Gonos, took a step toward an unidentified male he says was Manziel in an attempt to give him a hug, he claims he was "struck several times in the face by the offender."
The alleged offender, identified in the police report as Dana Kirk, said he was attempting to "protect his client" and viewed Gonos as a threat. A member of the hotel staff intervened and broke up the fight, according to the police report.
Manziel's name was not mentioned in the statement by the Browns, nor was it mentioned in the list of involved parties in the police report. However, coach Mike Pettine said on a Monday conference call that the team has addressed the situation with Manziel.
Manziel's agent Erik Burkhardt released a statement on the matter later Monday:
"Johnny and his roommate had been out to dinner earlier in the evening with Johnny's mother, who is staying with him this week. There was no entourage. Johnny and his roommate were trying to get on the apartment elevator at his home when they were accosted by a very aggressive man and his associates. It was an unfortunate situation and he immediately let Ray Farmer and the team know what happened."