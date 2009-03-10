Many teams looking at offensive tackles, 3-4 defenders in draft

Eight of the old tackles will be 32 or older, and now is really the time to start thinking about replacing that aging player with a younger athlete. This is the year to seriously consider taking a young tackle in the draft, especially after the success that rookie tackles had last season. Ryan Clady played like a 10-year veteran for the Denver Broncos, and so did many members of the 2008 class. Now is the time to take a long hard look at Jason Smith, Eugene Monroe, Andre Smith, Michael Oher, Eben Britton and William Beatty early in the draft to get younger and, in some cases, much cheaper.