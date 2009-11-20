Many happy returns: Special teams speedsters have a leg up

Gilyard may not have earned recognition on the national level, but Big East opponents are all too familiar with his game-changing skills. The 2008 Big East Special Teams Player of the Year has continued to torment opponents with his all-around game. Gilyard has hauled in 68 receptions for 930 yards (13.7 avg.) and eight scores while continuing to excel as a kick returner. Though he has yet to register a return score this season, scouts are well aware of his dangerous potential in the kicking game. With his receiving skills starting to catch up to his return game, it is a given that Gilyard ranks as one of the best all-purpose weapons at the position.