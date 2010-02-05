Many factors to keep an eye on in Super Bowl XLIV

Each team wants to pressure the opposing quarterback, but eventually both will back off and play a bend-but-don't-break defense and hope to force a field goal rather than a touchdown. Both offenses are among the top five red-zone scoring teams. The Colts get touchdowns 66 percent of the time and score points 89 percent of the time. The Saints get touchdowns on 58 percent of their red-zone trips and walk away with points 85 percent of the time. The Saints have the No. 2 red-zone defense and only gave up seven passing touchdowns in 56 trips. The Colts may have to rely on their run game in the red zone.