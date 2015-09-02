Many different ways to watch, listen NFL games

How to watch or listen live to NFL games:

Sunday Games (1pm + 4pm EST start):

Watch

TV: AFC away team games on CBS; NFC away team games on Fox

Phone: NFL Mobile -- Local games included for Verizon Wireless customers

Tablet, PC, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV: FOX Sports Go (NFC Away Games Only)

Out-of-Market Games: NFL Sunday Ticket & NFL Sunday Ticket.TV --- access available on Phone, Tablet, PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast and PlayStation 3 & 4

NFL RedZone Channel

TV -- Find out how to get RedZone through your cable/satellite TV provider here

Phone -- NFL Mobile ($1.99/month for Verizon Wireless customers)

Tablet -- Watch NFL Network (requires cable/satellite TV provider login)

PC -- NFL.com/watch (requires cable/satellite TV provider)

Gaming Consoles -- Xbox One, Xbox 360 (requires cable/satellite TV provider login)

Connected TVs -- Apple TV (requires cable/satellite TV provider login)

Listen

NFL Game Pass (One week Free Trial; subscription product)

Sirius XM NFL Radio

WestwoodOne

TuneIn Radio

Sunday Night Football

Watch

TV: NBC

Phone: NFL Mobile -- Included for Verizon Wireless customers

Tablet, PC, Apple TV & Roku: NBCSports Live Extra App

Listen

NFL Game Pass (Free Trial; subscription product)

Sirius XM NFL Radio

WestwoodOne

TuneIn Radio

Monday Night Football

Watch

TV: ESPN

Phone: NFL Mobile -- Included for Verizon Wireless customers

Tablet, PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast: Watch ESPN

Listen

NFL Game Pass (Free trial; subscription product)

Sirius XM NFL Radio

WestwoodOne

TuneIn Radio

Thursday Night Football

Watch

TV: NFL Network

Phone: NFL Mobile -- Included for Verizon Wireless customers

Tablet -- Watch NFL Network (requires cable/satellite TV provider login)

PC -- NFL.com/watch (requires cable/satellite TV provider login)

Gaming Consoles -- Xbox One, Xbox 360 (requires cable/satellite TV provider login)

Connected TVs -- Apple TV (requires cable/satellite TV provider login)

Listen

NFL Game Pass (Free Trial; subscription product)

Sirius NFL Radio

WestwoodOne

TuneIn Radio

