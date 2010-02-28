Many DBs looking to show off versatility in Indianapolis

Robinson might be the best pure cornerback in the draft, although there are some concerns about his inconsistency. He is physical and does a good job of delivering a strong jam at the line of scrimmage. He also is extremely quick and can run stride-for-stride with most receivers. However, there are plays when he simply seems to shut himself down and won't compete. He'll use his considerable leaping ability to make a difficult play in the air, but then turn around and give up an easy throw. Still, with his athleticism and playmaking skill, Robinson can push himself into the top 10 of the draft, if he isn't already there.