Manuel, Cassel struggle through Bills' first-team reps

The Buffalo Bills plan to give all three of their ho-hum quarterbacks a chance to win the job this summer.
That became crystal clear on Saturday as EJ Manuel took the opening snap during warmups, one day after veteran Matt Cassel handled first-team reps to launch training camp.
Cassel on Saturday eventually joined Manuel to work with the starters, per ESPN.com's Mike Rodak, who painted the session in a disastrous light.
Especially for Manuel, who remains a comprehensive work in progress, with Rodak noting that the former first-rounder suffered through a "terrible" one-one-one period for quarterbacks, wideouts and defensive backs, before salvaging the drill with a fine toss to Robert Woods down the left sideline.
Cassel -- who bottomed out during OTAs -- wasn't much better, throwing a "wounded duck" to Sammy Watkins before overthrowing a wide-open Percy Harvin by 10 feet:
Ultimately, it's the third name in this competition, Tyrod Taylor, who remains the most compelling. The former Ravens backup shared first-team reps with Cassel on Friday and has shown flashes of frisky athleticism. Bills coach Rex Ryan, though, refused to put anyone in the lead after Saturday's practice.
"It's so early in the process ... the main thing is to make the right choice, and not just, 'Hey, we're trying to get it done by this date,'" Ryan told NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live. "Now, let's have whoever it is, have that person earn the job. But we have some guys that all have their skill sets, plusses minuses, if you will."
We've seen the minuses. Now it's time for somebody to step up. If not, this talent-laden offense will spend all year watching ill-fated lobs fly over heads, out of bounds and into the godless dirt.
