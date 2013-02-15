Manti Te'o would be good fit with Packers, Ravens, Bears, Giants

The Giants have been in the market for a playmaker in the middle since Antonio Pierce retired in 2010. While New York has attempted to fill the void with a number of veteran and rookie castoffs, the team needs to invest a high-round draft choice in the position to improve a defense that has underachieved in recent years. With Michael Boley's release leaving the Giants without an impact second-level defender in the lineup, the addition of Te'o would address the team's biggest need. Additionally, it would give the Giants a dynamic linebacker with the capacity to change the game with big hits or critical takeaways. Given Jerry Reese's track record for taking the best player available regardless of need, the prospect of adding Te'o would address an area of concern, while adding a blue-collar player ideally suited to play for Tom Coughlin.