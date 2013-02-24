Manti Te'o won't do bench press workout at NFL combine

Published: Feb 24, 2013

INDIANAPOLIS -- Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o will not take part in the bench press workout at the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network has learned.

Te'o was overheard in the weight room saying he is rehabbing from a stinger in his right shoulder and won't lift. Linebackers work out Monday at the combine, and Te'o said he would take part in all other drills.

At the combine, all participants bench press 225 pounds for as many repetitions as possible. Georgia's Cornelius Washington had the most in the linebackers group this year with 36 reps.

