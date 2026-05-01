Mansoor Delane 'looking forward to being' Chiefs' next standout DB: 'Hopefully I stay'

Traditionally, general manager Brett Veach has declined to pay top-end defensive backs in order to keep them in Kansas City, instead opting to draft their replacements a year or two before they depart. It's how McDuffie arrived as a first-round pick in 2022, slotting in as a versatile nickelback whose role eventually expanded to the perimeter once Sneed left for Tennessee.

This time around, however, Veach didn't have the runway to draft and develop in preparation for departures, making their need at corner that much more obvious. When Veach's front office traded up from the No. 9 overall pick to No. 6, most everyone knew Delane's name would be inscribed on the card.

Delane has a chance to make his good on his aspiration. Defensive tackle Chris Jones is approaching his age-32 season and represents the largest cap number on the Chiefs' roster ($44.85 million), with two years remaining on his contract at a similar rate. It's likely such a significant portion of their cap will not be dedicated to an individual defender by the time Delane is due for an extension, and if he lives up to the expectation of a No. 6 overall pick, some of that money could be redirected toward his next deal.