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Mansoor Delane 'looking forward to being' Chiefs' next standout DB: 'Hopefully I stay'

Published: May 01, 2026 at 03:50 PM
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Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kansas City's selection of LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane in the first round of the NFL draft on April 23 could be seen coming for weeks.

The top player at his position in the draft, Delane immediately answers a pressing need for the Chiefs. He's hoping that remains true for many years to come.

"A lot of the DBs that come here, they don't stay for long," Delane said on Friday, the first day of K.C.'s rookie minicamp. "That's not necessarily a bad thing, that just means they're getting developed and they're getting put in the best positions. I'm just looking forward to being the next one; hopefully, I stay."

Delane arrives in Kansas City as a projected starter in a secondary that said goodbye to both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson in March, two departures who became the latest cornerbacks to leave the Chiefs after proving their value in Steve Spagnuolo's defense. As Delane noted, Kansas City has a history of cultivating productive defensive backs and watching them head elsewhere instead of overspending to keep them; L'Jarius Sneed, Charvarius Ward, Juan Thornhill and Justin Reid have all left for greener pastures in previous offseasons, and Bryan Cook joined McDuffie and Watson in leaving in 2026.

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Traditionally, general manager Brett Veach has declined to pay top-end defensive backs in order to keep them in Kansas City, instead opting to draft their replacements a year or two before they depart. It's how McDuffie arrived as a first-round pick in 2022, slotting in as a versatile nickelback whose role eventually expanded to the perimeter once Sneed left for Tennessee.

This time around, however, Veach didn't have the runway to draft and develop in preparation for departures, making their need at corner that much more obvious. When Veach's front office traded up from the No. 9 overall pick to No. 6, most everyone knew Delane's name would be inscribed on the card.

Delane has a chance to make his good on his aspiration. Defensive tackle Chris Jones is approaching his age-32 season and represents the largest cap number on the Chiefs' roster ($44.85 million), with two years remaining on his contract at a similar rate. It's likely such a significant portion of their cap will not be dedicated to an individual defender by the time Delane is due for an extension, and if he lives up to the expectation of a No. 6 overall pick, some of that money could be redirected toward his next deal.

Those financial matters are a long way from needing to be addressed. Delane must first prove he's worth such consideration. But it's clear his objectives are as lofty as the standard in Kansas City.

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