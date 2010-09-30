Manningham returns to Giants practice after concussion

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Mario Manningham returned to practice Thursday, just days after suffering a concussion.
Manningham, who leads the team with 238 receiving yards, passed a baseline test earlier Thursday and insisted that he will play in Sunday night's game against the Chicago Bears (3-0) at New Meadowlands Stadium.
Manningham was hurt late in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans and didn't practice Wednesday after complaining of headaches.
"It was a little headache, that's all it was," said Manningham, who has posted at last 75 receiving yards in his last four games. "I'm good. I practiced today. I am ready to play."
Starting outside linebacker Keith Bulluck (turf toe) went through individual drills with the team, but he didn't participate in team drills, which take place after the media leaves practice.
"I am not concerned because it is only Thursday," Bulluck said. "I'll do some more things to rehab it and I'll try to practice again tomorrow. I have two full days and a half day to get better."
This is the first time Bulluck has had turf toe in his 11 NFL years.
"It's going to be painful, but you just have to work through it," Bulluck said. "Once I get to the point where I can put a good amount of pressure on it, then I'll be out there doing more in practice."
Return specialist Darius Reynaud also returned to practice for the Giants (1-2) after missing the previous workout because of headaches.
