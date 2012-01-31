Manningham, Ochocinco among X-factors for Super Bowl XLVI

Bill Belichick has moved McCourty to free safety on occasion to get a better athlete in the deep middle to discourage opponents from taking shots downfield. Since making the move, the Patriots' pass defense has improved dramatically and its ability to prevent deep pass plays has kept opponents' scores down. Against the Giants, however, McCourty's range will be tested by Eli Manning's vertical throws and he must find a way to protect the Patriots' inexperienced corners. If he can break up a few passes and force Manning to settle for short throws, the Patriots could be able keep the Giants from getting the game into a shootout.