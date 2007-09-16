Manning will make start against Packers

Published: Sep 16, 2007 at 08:05 AM

Eli Manning started for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, a week after he suffered a shoulder injury.

Manning, who is nursing a bruised throwing shoulder, took some snaps with the New York Giants' first unit on Friday and threw to receivers for the first time all week. He had been restricted to throwing on the sidelines earlier in the week.

"He seemed to throw the ball pretty well," coach Tom Coughlin said. "If you really watch closely, he did the smart thing. He loosened up pretty good and started to get into the velocity throws a little bit later on. He has actually thrown the ball on the side pretty well, even from day one.

Manning was injured in the fourth quarter of Week 1 when Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Spencer tackled him on a failed two-point conversion attempt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans' Dameon Pierce studying Christian McCaffrey in preparation for OC Bobby Slowik's 'RB friendly' offense

Texans RB Dameon Pierce describes OC Bobby Slowik's 'running back friendly' offense, which 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey took advantage of last season.

news

Nick Bosa 'pretty confident' he'll get a deal done with 49ers by start of training camp

San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa spoke with reporters Tuesday and expressed the utmost confidence he'd get a deal done with the 49ers prior to or at the start of training camp.

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) expected to be ready for start of training camp

Rest easy, Raider Nation: Jimmy Garoppolo is going to be just fine. Garoppolo, who underwent foot surgery this offseason, will be ready for the start of training camp, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin participates in team drills for first time this offseason

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took part in team drills on Tuesday for the first time this spring and some six months since having a near-death experience during a game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More