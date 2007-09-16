Manning will make start against Packers

Eli Manning started for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, a week after he suffered a shoulder injury.
Manning, who is nursing a bruised throwing shoulder, took some snaps with the New York Giants' first unit on Friday and threw to receivers for the first time all week. He had been restricted to throwing on the sidelines earlier in the week.
"He seemed to throw the ball pretty well," coach Tom Coughlin said. "If you really watch closely, he did the smart thing. He loosened up pretty good and started to get into the velocity throws a little bit later on. He has actually thrown the ball on the side pretty well, even from day one.
Manning was injured in the fourth quarter of Week 1 when Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Spencer tackled him on a failed two-point conversion attempt.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.