Manning weighs offers; Bucs make noise; Megadeal in Detroit

Published: Mar 14, 2012 at 09:23 PM

Peyton Manning spent Wednesday in Nashville meeting with the Titans, and his decision is expected to come any day now. The team's owner, Bud Adams, told a TV station that he had offered Manning a contract "for life," hours after NFL Network's Michael Lombardi reported that the team would offer the quarterback a front-office position after his playing career was over. Stay tuned to NFL Network all day Thursday for the latest on Manning's decision.

Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:

Reuter: Chain reaction

How will this year's free agency impact April's draft? Chad Reuter examines the fallout of some notable developments. **More ...**

The Detroit Lions gave Calvin Johnson the biggest contract for a receiver in NFL history Wednesday, and he wasn't even a free agent.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers met their three biggest offseason goals Wednesday, acquiring guard Carl Nicks and cornerback Eric Wright to go with receiver Vincent Jackson.

Day Two of free agency produced some significant deals. Stay up on all player-movement news with NFL.com's Free-Agency Tracker.

Also Wednesday on NFL.com, Jason La Canfora's Inside Slant has up-to-the-minute details on the latest free-agent contracts, and Steve Wyche weighs in on the new Tony Romo/Kyle Orton duo in Dallas.

Michigan State was the latest school to hold its pro day on Wednesday. Check out the full schedule here, and get full coverage of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Debate: Who's dropping the ball?

Wide receivers are certainly cashing in during free agency. But which deal will be the most regrettable? Let's debate! **More ...**

NFL.com has picked the 64 best teams of the Super Bowl era, and through March, we're asking fans to vote on them.

The NFL has grown from humble roots to a league with a global fan base, and it's not stopping. Take a look at the sport's evolution.

You could win $1 million with the all-new fantasy game from the NFL.

Happy birthday to free-agent RB Ryan Torain, who turns 26 today, and Broncos TE Eric Decker, who turns 25.

