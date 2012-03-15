Manning weighs offers; Bucs make noise; Megadeal in Detroit

Peyton Manning spent Wednesday in Nashville meeting with the Titans, and his decision is expected to come any day now. The team's owner, Bud Adams, told a TV station that he had offered Manning a contract "for life," hours after NFL Network's Michael Lombardi reported that the team would offer the quarterback a front-office position after his playing career was over. Stay tuned to NFL Network all day Thursday for the latest on Manning's decision.
Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:
The Detroit Lions gave Calvin Johnson the biggest contract for a receiver in NFL history Wednesday, and he wasn't even a free agent.
• The Tampa Bay Buccaneers met their three biggest offseason goals Wednesday, acquiring guard Carl Nicks and cornerback Eric Wright to go with receiver Vincent Jackson.
• Day Two of free agency produced some significant deals. Stay up on all player-movement news with NFL.com's Free-Agency Tracker.
• Also Wednesday on NFL.com, Jason La Canfora's Inside Slant has up-to-the-minute details on the latest free-agent contracts, and Steve Wyche weighs in on the new Tony Romo/Kyle Orton duo in Dallas.
• Michigan State was the latest school to hold its pro day on Wednesday. Check out the full schedule here, and get full coverage of the 2012 NFL Draft.
• NFL.com has picked the 64 best teams of the Super Bowl era, and through March, we're asking fans to vote on them.
• The NFL has grown from humble roots to a league with a global fan base, and it's not stopping. Take a look at the sport's evolution.
