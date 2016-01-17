Manning vs. Brady: The Complete History

Brady and the Patriots struck quickly, and thanks to an Asante Samuel interception return for a touchdown, went into halftime with a 21-6 lead. Manning and the Colts wasted no time and brought the game to a 21-21 tie in the third quarter. The teams traded blows until the Colts finally went ahead, 38-34, after a Joseph Addai touchdown run with 1:00 left on the clock. Marlin Jackson intercepted a Brady pass to close out the win for the Colts and send Manning to his first Super Bowl.