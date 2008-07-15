Manning to miss start of training camp after procedure on knee

Published: Jul 15, 2008 at 08:33 AM

Pro Bowl quarterback Peyton Manning will need four to six weeks of recovery time after having an infected bursa sac removed from his left knee, the team revealed in a press release on Monday.

That timetable means he would miss at least the start of training camp. The Colts open camp on July 25 and break camp on Aug. 15.

"The procedure was routine. The Colts' medical staff expects a full and complete return to action," said Colts president Bill Polian.

Manning is one of the most celebrated quarterbacks in the NFL and has started every game in his career. His streak of 160 straight starts at quarterback is the longest active mark in the league, unless Green Bay's Brett Favre returns.

He has won two league MVP awards, a Super Bowl MVP award and is a six-time All-Pro.

Polian said that Manning "had been receiving conservative treatment for an inflamed bursa sac in consultation with the club's medical staff since February, 2008. This course of treatment was productive until Peyton experienced increased pain and early signs of infection."

The Colts' backup is Jim Sorgi, who is going into his fifth season with the franchise.

