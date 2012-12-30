Manning throws 5 TD passes as Giants beat Eagles

Published: Dec 30, 2012 at 08:04 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Eli Manning threw a career-high five touchdown passes and the New York Giants kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 42-7 win over Philadelphia on Sunday in what might have been Andy Reid's final game as the Eagles' coach.

The Giants (9-7) were eliminated from postseason contention shortly after beating the Eagles when the Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions. The Giants needed to beat the Eagles (4-12), have Chicago and Minnesota lose and have the Dallas Cowboys either lose or tie against the Washington Redskins to advance to the postseason. 

The defending Super Bowl champions did their part against Michael Vick and their NFC East rivals. The Giants put themselves in a tough spot to reach the playoffs, losing five of seven prior to Sunday, including two games by a combined 67-14 margin to playoff-bound Atlanta and Baltimore.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

To re-live Manning's five-touchdown performance in high definition online, get NFL Game Rewind.

