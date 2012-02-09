Manning takes workout regimen to Duke

Published: Feb 09, 2012 at 11:14 AM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and Rockies first baseman Todd Helton have been working out at Duke this week, an athletic department spokesman says Thursday.

The spokesman said both are there primarily to visit David Cutcliffe, who was Tennessee's offensive coordinator when both were college quarterbacks.

The cover was blown earlier Thursday when Matt Skura, a Duke football player, posted on Twitter that he was "stretching" next to Manning. The post was later taken down.

Manning has spent the past five months recovering from his third neck surgery in less than two years, and there have been conflicting reports about how much progress the four-time league MVP has made. Manning's doctor has cleared him to resume playing, although Colts owner Jim Irsay says he has not yet passed the team's physical.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from 49ers' win over Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend

The 49ers have begun another successful playoff run. ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ continued his dual exploits on offense as San Francisco held on for a dramatic 23-17 victory over Dallas on Sunday in the Wild Card Round.
news

Niners DE Nick Bosa exits playoff win over Cowboys due to concussion

San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ did not return to Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a concussion.
news

Nick Sirianni backs Jalen Hurts after rough playoff debut: 'I feel good with what we have in place' at QB

Jalen Hurts improved in his second season. But he reverted to poor play in his playoff debut, as the Eagles were blown out by the Bucs. Coach Nick Sirianni said he likes what he saw on the whole from the second-year QB and endorsed his status moving forward.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Eagles to hold three of top 19 picks

With the Eagles' loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, the order for all three of Philadelphia's first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft is now locked in.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW