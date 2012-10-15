Manning steers Broncos' comeback over Chargers

SAN DIEGO -- Peyton Manning threw three touchdown passes in the second half, and Tony Carter and Chris Harris scored off turnovers by Philip Rivers as the Denver Broncos overcame a 24-0 halftime deficit to stun the San Diego Chargers 35-24 on Monday night.
On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Denver Broncos' historic 35-24 comeback over the San Diego Chargers in Week 6 on Wednesday, Oct. 17
at 9 p.m. ET.
Rivers was intercepted four times -- three in the fourth quarter -- and lost two fumbles.
Manning's 21-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Stokley gave Denver its first lead of the game, 28-24 with 9:03 left. Stokley outleaped San Diego defensive back Marcus Gilchrist to catch the ball, then got both feet down before tumbling out of the end zone.
Harris sealed the Broncos' victory with a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:05 left. It was his second pick of the night.
Manning finished 24 of 30 for 309 yards with one interception.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press