Manning steers Broncos' comeback over Chargers

Published: Oct 15, 2012 at 04:58 PM

SAN DIEGO -- Peyton Manning threw three touchdown passes in the second half, and Tony Carter and Chris Harris scored off turnovers by Philip Rivers as the Denver Broncos overcame a 24-0 halftime deficit to stun the San Diego Chargers 35-24 on Monday night.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Denver Broncos' historic 35-24 comeback over the San Diego Chargers in Week 6 on Wednesday, Oct. 17

at 9 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Manning was 13-of-14 passing for 167 yards in the second half for the Broncos (3-3), who tied the Chargers atop the AFC West.

Rivers was intercepted four times -- three in the fourth quarter -- and lost two fumbles.

Manning's 21-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Stokley gave Denver its first lead of the game, 28-24 with 9:03 left. Stokley outleaped San Diego defensive back Marcus Gilchrist to catch the ball, then got both feet down before tumbling out of the end zone.

Harris sealed the Broncos' victory with a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:05 left. It was his second pick of the night.

Manning finished 24 of 30 for 309 yards with one interception.

