Manning's move to Denver has major fantasy implications

Reports have already started to surface that he's on the trade block, and a deal to a team that gives him a chance to start is the only way he'll have any fantasy appeal in 2012. He could end up with a team like the Miami Dolphins, who don't have a No. 1 quarterback and could use someone like Tebow to draw attention to a struggling franchise. Of course, that sort of scenario would mean new coach Joe Philbin would have to alter his offense -- I'm not sure he's willing to do that unless pushed by upper management. The Jacksonville Jaguars could be another popular Tebow destination, though the team already has Blaine Gabbert and just signed Chad Henne to a two-year contract.