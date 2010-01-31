Manning's legacy already great, but another title would boost it

Still, it could be argued that Manning already has done enough to legitimately be included in that conversation, too. Besides setting a standard for league MVP honors, he also holds the NFL record for most 300-yard passing games in the playoffs, including the 377 he had against the Jets in the AFC Championship Game. The Colts have won at least 12 games in seven of the years that he has been their quarterback. He has an impressive streak of career starts dating to when he was a rookie: 192 in the regular season and 17 in the playoffs. And if he ends up playing for at least 17 seasons, or two less than Brett Favre, Manning likely will shatter Favre's career records for passing yards, touchdowns, completions and attempts. One mark the highly efficient Manning isn't likely to touch is the one Favre has for interceptions.