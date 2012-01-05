Manning's late-game savvy will carry Giants past Falcons

The Giants' defense gets after the quarterback as well as any in the league. With Osi Umenyiora back at his post opposite Jason Pierre-Paul, and with Justin Tuck inside, Matt Ryan could be in for a long day. The Falcons' answer to New York's pass rush lies in the protection schemes they've been running lately. Ryan was sacked 13 times in his first three games this season, but opposing defenses have gotten to Ryan just four times in the last five games. He's attempted 172 passes during this span, an average of 43 attempts between sacks. If those trends hold up this week, the Giants' secondary will not be able to contain Roddy White, Julio Jones and Tony Gonzalez. Teams have been rolling their coverage toward White and Gonzalez lately, and Jones has taken advantage, catching six touchdown passes in the last four games.