Manning's cap-friendly contract should allow Colts to compete

Given Manning's value and importance to the team, it is vital that the cap-friendly deal allow the team to beef up its supporting cast and provide him with the best protection available in the pocket. Furthermore, the team needs to add more weapons to alleviate the burden on Manning to carry the offense solely on the strength of his right arm. With more money available to spend, the Colts can add a dynamic runner capable of providing more balance on the ground and possibly add a value-priced receiver to complement Wayne. Defensively, the team can extend Mathis to keep their formidable pass-rushing tandem intact.