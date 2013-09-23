Manning's 3 TDs helps Broncos beat Raiders

DENVER -- Peyton Manning threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns Monday to lift the Denver Broncos to another easy victory, 37-21 over the Oakland Raiders.
The quarterback's 12 TD passes are an NFL record for the opening three games, breaking Tom Brady's mark of 11 in 2011. Manning has yet to throw an interception this year.
Oakland's Terrelle Pryor finished 19 for 28 for 281 yards but played catch-up from the start. Oakland (1-2) trailed 17-0 before Pryor hit Denarius Moore for a 73-yard score.
Four plays later, Manning connected with Thomas for a 13-yard score to push the lead back to 17.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press