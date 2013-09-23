Manning's 3 TDs helps Broncos beat Raiders

Published: Sep 23, 2013 at 04:59 PM

DENVER -- Peyton Manning threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns Monday to lift the Denver Broncos to another easy victory, 37-21 over the Oakland Raiders.

The Broncos (3-0) have outscored opponents 127-71 this season.

Manning hit Eric Decker, Wes Welker and Julius Thomas for a score apiece.

The quarterback's 12 TD passes are an NFL record for the opening three games, breaking Tom Brady's mark of 11 in 2011. Manning has yet to throw an interception this year.

Oakland's Terrelle Pryor finished 19 for 28 for 281 yards but played catch-up from the start. Oakland (1-2) trailed 17-0 before Pryor hit Denarius Moore for a 73-yard score.

Four plays later, Manning connected with Thomas for a 13-yard score to push the lead back to 17.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

Relive Peyton Manning's performance against the Raiders with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on rookie Devon Witherspoon's big night: 'This is why we took him'

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon soared to a 97-yard touchdown return off his first career interception to highlight the Seattle Seahawks' 24-3 thumping of the New York Giants on Monday night.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Seahawks' win over Giants on Monday night

Bolstered by rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon and a ferocious rush, the Seattle Seahawks defense held the New York Giants in check for a win on Monday Night Football.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith returned to Monday night's win over Giants after knee injury

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith returned in the second half of Monday night's 24-3 win over the Giants after missing three possessions with a knee injury.
news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffers concussion on first drive, ruled out in win at Giants

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a concussion on the first possession of Seattle's 24-3 win while attempting to bring down Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on a second-down scramble and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.