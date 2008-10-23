Manning-Roethlisberger matchup highlights Giants-Steelers clash

This was supposed to be a bye week for both teams but Hurricane Ike forced a change in the schedule. The Bengals and Texans are teams that don't get a lot of TV exposure, but these are two players worth watching. Johnson is one of the many good young players on the Texans team. He is their big-play man, with very good separation speed. He is very hard to stop on deep crossing routes and has the ability to drive off cornerbacks. Johnson is tied for third in the NFL with 45 receptions. The yardage total for his last three games: 131, 178, 141.