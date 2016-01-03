Manning replaces Osweiler and gets win for Broncos

DENVER -- Peyton Manning replaced Brock Osweiler in the third quarter Sunday and led the Broncos a 27-20 win over the San Diego Chargers that clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs for Denver.
Combined with New England's loss at Miami, the Broncos (12-4) secured the No. 1 seed even as they head into the playoffs with a quarterback quandary on their hands.
The Chargers (4-12) wrapped up what might have been their final season representing San Diego as ownership tries to move the team to L.A.
The Broncos were facing the possibility of tumbling into the wild-card round because of Kansas City's 10th consecutive win, 23-17 over Oakland, when Manning came to the rescue.
