Manning, receivers burn Pats' defense on final drive

On the Giants' first drive of the final quarter, Manning found Kevin Boss over the middle for 45 yards, beating both Harrison and Adalius Thomas. On third-and-4 three plays later, rookie Brandon Meriweather was burned on a 17-yard pickup by Steve Smith. Manning completed the drive two plays later when he threw a perfect 5-yard TD strike to David Tyree, just out of the grasp of Asante Samuel.