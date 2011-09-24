Manning plans to be 'resource' for Colts QB coach Turner

Peyton Manning says he will be in the Colts' coaches box for Sunday night's game against Pittsburgh.
Manning told The Indianapolis Star that he would sit next to Colts quarterbacks coach Ron Turner and would be a "resource." He also plans to participate in the team's pregame routine and at halftime.
Manning's hope?
"He's such a great resource," Colts offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen told the Star. "Nobody knows this offense better than him. He's a genius on protections. He's a genius on game plans."
The four-time MVP is out after having his third neck surgery Sept. 8.
Manning's plan remains to return before the end of the season, if possible.
"I do hope to get healthy, and when I'm healthy and cleared to play, I want to be out there," Manning said. "But I'm off the clock as far as that goes. I'm just trying to follow the doctors' orders and get healthy."
In his first comments since the latest surgery, Manning did not address a report that he had traveled to Europe for a stem-cell treatment in hopes of speeding the recovery.
Manning was seen walking around Indy's practice fields this week. He started 227 consecutive games, including the playoffs, before missing the season-opener.
Manning knows he doesn't have many options to help his team while he recovers.
"I have no choice," he said. "I am doing all the things I can do."
The Associated Press contributed to the report.