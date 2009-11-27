Manning participates in full workout, listed as probable for Colts

Published: Nov 27, 2009 at 09:45 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Peyton Manning has returned to full practice from an injury to his backside and is probable for Sunday's AFC South game against the Houston Texans.

Manning had seen limited work Wednesday and Thursday before participating in the full workout on Friday.

Also listed as probable are WRs Reggie Wayne (foot) and Pierre Garcon (ankle); safeties Melvin Bullitt (shoulder) and Antoine Bethea (foot); RBs Joseph Addai (knee) and Donald Brown (shoulder); TEs Tom Santi (hip) and Jacob Tamme (quadriceps); DEs Robert Mathis (neck) and Raheem Brock (neck); cornerback Jerraud Powers (knee); center Jeff Saturday (calf); and tackle Tony Ugoh (knee).

DE Dwight Freeney (abdomen), linebacker Ramon Humber (calf), tackle Charlie Johnson (foot), TE Gijon Robinson (concussion), quarterback Jim Sorgi (right shoulder), and cornerback Kelvin Hayden (knee) are questionable.

