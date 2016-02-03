Manning, Newton each chasing unique history in Super Bowl 50

That is about where the similarities end with the two SB50 quarterbacks. Newton was 9 years old when Manning made his NFL debut back in 1998. Manning is 13 years and 48 days older than Newton, who appears to be entering the prime of his career. Newton has an added element to his game, which is the scramble. This season, Newton broke Manning's record for most combined pass and rush yards in a player's first five NFL seasons. From 1998-2002, Manning compiled 21,174 combined pass and rush yards. Newton surpassed that in 2015, finishing with 21,470 yards. Newton's ability to run helped him pass Manning's record. Newton had 636 rush yards this season, which is only 31 yards fewer than Manning has had in his entire 18-year NFL career (667).