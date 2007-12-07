Manning, McNabb face crucial time in careers

Manning admits he is aware of what is being said and written about him, but that he "doesn't pay attention to it." If that's true, it's a good thing. His focus needs to be on making himself, at the very least, more efficient. It's difficult to say if he can be more effective from start to finish. Manning's best could very well be solid to good. Trouble is, when he's bad, he can be downright awful, prompting calls for the Giants to bench or trade him.