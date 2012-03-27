Manning-led Broncos reportedly could open season on NBC

Published: Mar 27, 2012 at 07:57 AM

The Denver Broncos are readying themselves for a schedule chalk full of prime time games, and they've reportedly received word that they could be thrust into the spotlight as soon as Week 1.

Reuter: AFC East draft needs

What are the biggest holes left on each AFC East roster? Chad Reuter assesses draft needs for all four teams. More ...

The team has been informed that there's a strong chance that it will be chosen to kickoff NBC's "Sunday Night Football" slate Sept. 9, according to The Denver Post.

With Peyton Manning now the starting quarterback, the Broncos seem to know that they'll be a coveted team by ESPN and NBC this year, and they're letting their fans know to expect to see the team in prime time.

"Our fans should get ready for more night games," Broncos president Joe Ellis told The Post. "Home and road."

The Broncos had two games in prime time last season: a Week 1 game against the Oakland Raiders on "Monday Night Football" on ESPN, and a Week 11 tilt against the New York Jets on NFL Network.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Larry Fitzgerald does not believe suspension taints DeAndre Hopkins' legacy: 'He'll still be a Hall of Famer'

Longtime Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald does not believe DeAndre Hopkins' suspension will linger as a blight on Hopkins' resume.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 16

Vince Biegel, a former Dolphins starting LB, signed a one-year deal with the Ravens, while a host of other squads inked players off of rookie minicamp tryouts.

news

Four Bills Hall of Famers planning support of Buffalo shooting victims

Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas tells The Associated Press he and several former teammates are coming together in Buffalo this week to help support families of the shooting victims.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW