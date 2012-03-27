Manning-led Broncos reportedly could open season on NBC

The Denver Broncos are readying themselves for a schedule chalk full of prime time games, and they've reportedly received word that they could be thrust into the spotlight as soon as Week 1.
The team has been informed that there's a strong chance that it will be chosen to kickoff NBC's "Sunday Night Football" slate Sept. 9, according to The Denver Post.
With Peyton Manning now the starting quarterback, the Broncos seem to know that they'll be a coveted team by ESPN and NBC this year, and they're letting their fans know to expect to see the team in prime time.
"Our fans should get ready for more night games," Broncos president Joe Ellis told The Post. "Home and road."
The Broncos had two games in prime time last season: a Week 1 game against the Oakland Raiders on "Monday Night Football" on ESPN, and a Week 11 tilt against the New York Jets on NFL Network.