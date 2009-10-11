Manning leads Giants to 28-0 lead in less than two quarters of work

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- After a week of worry about his injured right heel, Eli Manning threw two scoring passes and led the Giants on touchdown drives on each of the team's first four series Sunday. Then he left New York's game against Oakland late in the first half and didn't return.
Manning, who was injured in last week's win over Kansas City and missed two practices, threw touchdown passes of 30 yards to Mario Manningham and 9 yards to first-round draft pick Hakeem Nicks.
Halfback Ahmad Bradshaw capped New York's first two drives with touchdown runs of 1 and 19 yards.
Manning played five series in making his 83rd consecutive start, hitting 8 of 10 for 173 yards.
With Manning standing on the sideline wearing a baseball cap, David Carr played the final two series of the first half.
