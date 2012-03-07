Manning lands in Miami, final destination unknown

Published: Mar 07, 2012 at 01:24 PM

MIAMI (AP) - Touchdown, Peyton Manning.

The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback landed late Wednesday afternoon in South Florida, drawing the attention of local TV news helicopters and NFL fans everywhere.

His private plane arrived at a small airport 30 minutes from the Miami Dolphins' complex, but he then rode off in a different direction with the news media in pursuit. When his van reached Miami Beach, it pulled over in a church parking lot, and Manning emerged to tell reporters South Florida might not be his final destination.

Manning has a condo here and has been working out with former Colts teammate Reggie Wayne, who lives in South Florida. Manning's not necessarily Dolphins-bound, he said.

"I have no idea who wants me, what team wants me, how this process works," Manning said. "I don't know if it's like college recruiting where you go take visits. I mean, this is all so new to me."

One TV station broadcast the interview live, even staying with the audio feed when the video turned shaky.

Manning landed in South Florida just four hours after he bid the Colts goodbye at a news conference in Indianapolis. They cut the injured quarterback rather than pay a $28 million bonus due this week.

The Dolphins are one of several teams expected to court Manning, but a person familiar with their plans said Manning wasn't in town to meet with the team. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn't commented on Manning.

Other teams considered potential suitors for Manning include the Cardinals, Broncos, Chiefs, Jets, Seahawks, Titans and Redskins.

"I literally have not had one conversation with anyone about these teams," Manning said. "It has been so hard for me trying to figure out some closure with my situation with the Colts. ...

"I haven't thought about teams and I don't know who is interested, I really don't. This is all new to me. But look, the Miami Dolphins have a great organization, a great history there, they have new people in place. And so you have no idea what teams are interested."

When the Dolphins hired Joe Philbin as coach in January, team officials privately said owner Stephen Ross would strongly pursue Manning if he became available.

The team has started 16 quarterbacks since Dan Marino retired. The incumbent is Matt Moore, who played well last year after Chad Henne was sidelined in Week 4 by a season-ending shoulder injury.

But there are doubts that Moore is a franchise quarterback, and if the Dolphins don't sign Manning, they may pursue the Packers' Matt Flynn or try to trade up from the No. 8 spot and draft a quarterback in the first round in April.

Henne is a free agent and unlikely to return.

Miami has developed a recent habit for big-name acquisitions. The Heat landed LeBron James and Chris Bosh, and the Marlins added four All-Stars and manager Ozzie Guillen in a recent spree.

Heat guard Dwyane Wade tweeted that he liked the idea of Manning joining the Dolphins.

Wade said, "peyton that number 18 wld look gr8 in a dolphins uniform..steve ross let's go.. marlins & heat style..All in."

James also endorsed the notion of Manning joining the Dolphins.

"Hey, I'm just saying, I heard the Dolphins need a quarterback," he said. "And Peyton is available."

AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Titans not tagging OLB Harold Landry, still hoping to work out long-term deal

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Titans will not franchise tag linebacker Harold Landry, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders had two toes amputated after medical setback

Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo undergoes successful surgery on throwing shoulder

As the QB carousel sped from 0 to 100 miles per hour Tuesday, another player in the signal-caller market underwent surgery. ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ had successful shoulder surgery on Tuesday and the plan is for him to be throwing well ahead of training camp, Mike Garafolo reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW