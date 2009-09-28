Manning, Jones-Drew headline top fantasy storylines from Week 3

Notes:49ers RB Frank Gore sustained an injured ankle against the Vikings and could be forced to miss at least two weeks. Look for rookie Glen Coffee to take over the starting role in the interim. He'll be a hot name on the waiver wire this week. ... Ravens RB Willis McGahee might be the biggest bargain in fantasy football right now. Despite sharing carried with Ray Rice, he's still tied for third in fantasy points on NFL.com at his position and has become a solid No. 2 back. ... Lions WR Calvin Johnson has not had a great start to the season. Despite all of his talent, Megatron is just 21st in fantasy points among wide receivers. It's not a matter of opportunities, either, as Johnson is tied for fifth at his position with 28 targets. Look for Johnson's numbers to rise as he develops a better rapport with Matthew Stafford. ... Falcons WR Roddy White has been a major disappointment for fantasy owners. After three weeks, he ranks 40th in fantasy points at his position behind the likes of Mark Clayton, Justin Gage and even Mark Bradley. He's clearly still being targeted in the offense, however, so White could be a great buy-low candidate heading into Atlanta's bye week. ... Rams RB Steven Jackson is putting up great yardage totals as the centerpiece of the team's offense, but he still hasn't found the end zone. With games against the 49ers and Vikings in the next two weeks, Jackson might not score his first touchdown until the middle of October. He could be headed toward a similar season to the one former Giants RB Tiki Barber had in 2006 -- Barber posted 58 catches and over 2,000 scrimmage yards, but he found the end zone just five times. ... While rookie quarterback rarely make an impact in fantasy circles, Jets QB Mark Sanchez is now well worth a reserve roster spot in most formats. He scored three touchdowns against the Titans and now has five end-zone visits on the season. ... Seahawks WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh, a preseason bust candidate on NFL.com, is failing to meet the expectations of fantasy owners. He posted just three fantasy points in Week 3 and is currently on pace to finish the season with just 773 yards. Houshmandzadeh also hasn't scored a touchdown this season. He's falling into the category of a high-end No. 3 fantasy wideout. He was a surefire No. 1 option just two seasons ago. ... Bills WR Terrell Owens is no longer worth starting in leagues that use just two wideouts. In Week 3, he failed to make a catch for the first time in his last 185 consecutive games. Based on his age and the history of wideouts over 35 years old, I'd be shocked if Owens has 1,000 yards in 2009. ... Chargers WR Vincent Jackson is now a must-start option in fantasy leagues. He put up five catches for 120 yards in a win over the Dolphins, and he's on pace to post career numbers across the board this season. Make sure he's active against the Steelers.