Manning joins other Colts stars on injury list

Published: Jul 15, 2008 at 09:20 AM

Peyton Manning's streak of 160 straight starts doesn't appear in serious danger after minor knee surgery.

But the superstar quarterback's medical problems - an infected bursa sac in his left knee - only adds to the long injury list the Indianapolis Colts will face when they open training camp July 25.

Not only will Manning be unavailable, but so will defensive end Dwight Freeney, wide receiver Marvin Harrison and safety Bob Sanders, the NFL's defensive player of the year last season.

The Colts say Manning can make a "full and complete return" in four to six weeks. That means, at worst, he can open the season against Chicago the night of Sept. 7, when the Colts unveil their new stadium in a replay of the 2007 Super Bowl. Given Manning's durability, there's a chance he could play the last exhibition game or two.

"There is no sense of any untoward condition with this," team president Bill Polian told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Still, it leaves the Colts with Jim Sorgi as the only experienced quarterback when the team goes to training camp. Also on the roster are Josh Betts, Ben Roethlisberger's backup at Miami of Ohio, who spent last season on the practice squad, and Adam Trafalis, an undrafted rookie from San Jose State.

Polian said he will not sign another quarterback.

Sorgi has never started a game in four NFL seasons and has played mainly in relief of Manning in blowouts or in late-season games when the Colts have clinched playoff berths and seedings. In 14 games, he has completed 77 of 126 passes for 751 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

A bursa sac provides a cushion between bones and tendons around most major joints in the body. They can become inflamed, which is what happened to Manning.

It is not unusual for athletes to play with inflamed bursa sacs. In 1987, Joe Montana played most of the season with one around his throwing elbow. He finished the season, 12 games that year because of a strike, with 31 touchdown passes, then a San Francisco team record and the best total of his 16-season Hall of Fame career. He had surgery after that season.

Manning has started every game in the 10 years he's played in the NFL, with his consecutive starts second to Brett Favre's 253. If Favre makes good on his intended desire to return, his streak could be extended - or broken.

"I'm going into my 11th year. I'm 32, but I really feel I'm in a younger body than that," Manning said last week. "I feel I'm in a 28-year-old body because I've had great protection from my offensive line. I feel that's hopefully going to allow me to play a number of more years."

Another injured Colt is starting linebacker Tyjuan Hagler, who has a torn pectoral muscle and is expected to start camp on the physically unable to perform list.

So are Harrison, Sanders and Freeney.

Harrison, 35, appears to be of the most concern. He missed most of last season with knee problems, including one with a bursa sac. He had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in January and has been rehabilitating an inflamed left knee. He is probably the best receiver of the last decade with 1,042 career receptions for 13,944 yards and 123 touchdowns.

Freeney had surgery after a season-ending injury to his left foot last November. Polian said the only question is his conditioning level.

Sanders had shoulder surgery in the offseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 22

Former first-round receiver Corey Coleman is attempted to revive his career with the Chiefs. Find out what else is happening in NFL free agency this Tuesday.
news

NFL Power Rankings: Bills hit No. 1! Buccaneers, Broncos up 14 spots after first wave of free agency

What does the league pecking order look like after the opening wave of free agency? Dan Hanzus updates his NFL Power Rankings with changes at No. 1 and No. 32, plus PLENTY of movement in between.
news

Dak Prescott has 'no doubt' CeeDee Lamb is ready to replace Amari Cooper as 'the main guy'

The key to the offensive puzzle in Dallas is ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, who will be expected to play the role of an attention-grabbing No. 1 receiver with Amari Cooper out of the picture.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW