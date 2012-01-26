Manning, Irsay pledge mutual respect after back and forth

Published: Jan 26, 2012 at 12:07 PM

Hours after Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay criticized Peyton Manning for being a "politician" and airing the team's internal business publicly, the quarterback responded with an apparent call for civility.

"At this point, Mr. Irsay and I owe it to each other and to the fans of the organization to handle this appropriately and professionally, and I think we will," Manning told The Indianapolis Star on Thursday. "I've already reached out to Mr. Irsay. I wasn't trying to paint the Colts in a bad light, but it's tough when so many people you've known for so long are suddenly leaving.

"I feel very close to a lot of these guys and we've done great things together. It's hard to watch an old friend clean out his office. That's all I was trying to say. I just want to keep rehabbing and working hard, and when the time is right for Mr. Irsay and I to sit down, I look forward to a healthy conversation about my future. I've worked too hard and have such great respect and have so many great relationships inside the building and out, and it's incredibly important that those remain."

Irsay responded using his favorite medium: Twitter.

Wrote Irsay: "Peyton and I love each other,that goes without saying..I humbly serve n protect the Horseshoe..it is bigger than any individual,including me"

Irsay first took issue with Manning's comments, which were made Monday night to The Star. Irsay's response, which came as he introduced new coach Chuck Pagano on Thursday, suggest a rift between he and Manning at a time when the sides are just six weeks away from a March 8 deadline in which the Colts must pay the four-time NFL MVP a $28 million bonus or risk losing him as a free agent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers place WR Mike Williams, CB Chris Harris on reserve/COVID-19 list

After placing WR Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, the Chargers added WR Mike Williams, along with CB Chris Harris, to the list Wednesday. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 14 Fantasy Previews (aka Winning Time)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview the Week 14 fantasy slate.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Steelers-Vikings

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down four things to watch for when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Minnesota Vikings on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) returns to practice; RB Mark Ingram placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Saints RB Alvin Kamara﻿ practiced Wednesday, and barring a setback, there is a very real chance he plays Sunday against the Jets. Backfield mate Mark Ingram, however, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW