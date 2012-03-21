Manning in, Tebow out in Denver? Smith stays with 49ers

Published: Mar 20, 2012 at 08:48 PM

Peyton Manning is officially a Denver Bronco, but that doesn't mean all the dust has settled on the NFL's biggest-ever free-agency drama. Stay tuned to NFL Network and NFL.com on Wednesday for the latest developments on Tim Tebow and further reaction to Manning's new home.

Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:

Any hurt feelings that Alex Smith had toward the 49ers evidently disappeared Tuesday night, when the sides agreed to terms on a contract after the team's failed pursuit of Peyton Manning.

The Houston Texans lost their second major defensive star of the offseason on Tuesday when linebacker DeMeco Ryans was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Redskins essentially mortgaged their future on Robert Griffin III, so Washington brass obviously will pay close attention to his pro day on Wednesday. What are they looking for? Bucky Brooks explains.

With pro days in full swing, Mike Mayock updates his position-by-position rankings for the 2012 NFL Draft, with changes to tight ends and cornerbacks, among others.

Happy birthday to Vikings RB Adrian Peterson, who turns 27 on Wednesday. Also celebrating a birthday is former RaidersSuper Bowl winning coach Tom Flores, who turns 75.

