Manning: HGH investigation will find a 'big, fat nothing'

"I can't speak for anybody else," Manning said of the story involving several professional athletes. "I've addressed this before. It's why I welcome this NFL investigation, because I know the rules of the NFL and I respect the rules, they're important to me. And so what this report alleges that I did is simply not true. It's fabricated. It's junk. It's garbage. I could give you a long list of other words for it. I can guarantee this investigation, what it will find is an absolute big, fat nothing. That's how I feel about it.